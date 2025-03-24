Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Mona Ashiya Sells 10,011 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,038. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,142,217.12.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $4,529,259.90.

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

