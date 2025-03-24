Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells $2,142,217.12 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,142,217.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,753.62. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,594.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $4,529,259.90.

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $10,974,506.34.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

