DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair raised DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,851 shares of company stock worth $8,579,369. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

