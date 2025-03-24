Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Eldorado Gold worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $15.63 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.