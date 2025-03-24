Elise Baskel Sells 17,818 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

