Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enpro by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $171.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.68 and a 1 year high of $214.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

