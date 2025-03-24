Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. DA Davidson cut their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

