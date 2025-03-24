Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,781 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $59,373,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $52,335,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,514,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,974,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 3,073.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE BCS opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

