Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 14,252 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $72.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

