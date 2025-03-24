Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

FLQL opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.