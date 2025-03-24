Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $116.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.45. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $831.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

