Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 517 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $170.21 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.