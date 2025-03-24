Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $164.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $181.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.97.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.