Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average of $167.81. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

