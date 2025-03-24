Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,862 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth about $969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 57.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 178,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,819,000.

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $839.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

