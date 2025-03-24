Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 147.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

