Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 64,797 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

