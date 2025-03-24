Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $905,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,660,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,956,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $19,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NCLH opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Norwegian Cruise Line Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.