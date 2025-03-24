Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $905,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,660,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,956,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $19,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

