Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Equitable by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 161,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,137.85. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

