Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 81 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.4 %

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $495.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.72. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $614.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.