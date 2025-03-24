Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,839 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70. FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

About FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF (DOGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income with a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. The fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of equally weighted, high dividend-yielding, large-cap US stocks, options, and short-term Treasury securities.

