Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,182,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $53.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

