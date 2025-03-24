Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FCOM opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

