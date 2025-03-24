First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Position Reduced by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FID opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $17.78.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
