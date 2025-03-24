FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $73,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS FMAR opened at $42.43 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

