George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$353,400.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.60, for a total transaction of C$353,400.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,875.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,305.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total transaction of C$179,925.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total transaction of C$59,687.50.

On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total transaction of C$57,825.00.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$233.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$225.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$225.29. The stock has a market cap of C$30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$174.30 and a 52-week high of C$240.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.42.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

