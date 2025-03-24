Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,408 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

HPE stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

