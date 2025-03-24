Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

