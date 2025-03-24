Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

