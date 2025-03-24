Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

TPHD stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

