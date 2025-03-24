Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 4,407.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.36 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

