Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,852 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $10,219,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

