Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Corteva by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 232,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Corteva Profile



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

