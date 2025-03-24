Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BUL stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

