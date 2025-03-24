Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,391 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,194,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 717,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 94,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 160,440 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 1,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 239,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 226,679 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $6,628,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

