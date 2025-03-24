Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 6,647.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Humana by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Humana stock opened at $266.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

