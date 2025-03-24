Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 432,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 237,901 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

HAP opened at $49.79 on Monday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.95.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

