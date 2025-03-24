Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULTFree Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,214.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULT opened at $38.53 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

