Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.
In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
