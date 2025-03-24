Harbour Investments Inc. Has $100,000 Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $9,230,398.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $203,545.54. This trade represents a 97.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,679,251 shares of company stock worth $130,979,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.