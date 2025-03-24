Harbour Investments Inc. Has $101,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,634,000. Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

