Harbour Investments Inc. Has $104,000 Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

FEMB stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

