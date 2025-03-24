Harbour Investments Inc. Has $121,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.