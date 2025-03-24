Harbour Investments Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,482,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $190.88 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $254.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

