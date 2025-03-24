Harbour Investments Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

