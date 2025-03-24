Harbour Investments Inc. Has $72,000 Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPSC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 147,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.10. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.