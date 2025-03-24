Harbour Investments Inc. Has $73,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

