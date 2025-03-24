Harbour Investments Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $46,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Teleflex by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $141.77 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.55 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.68.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.