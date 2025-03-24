Harbour Investments Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 65,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

