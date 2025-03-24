Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 148,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 432,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.41 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

